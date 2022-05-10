Axe Trading 36.7% Higher This Week (AXE)

Axe (AXE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. Axe has a total market cap of $110,501.41 and approximately $139.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded 36.7% higher against the dollar. One Axe coin can now be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00286541 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000496 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000043 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

