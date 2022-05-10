Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Issues Earnings Results

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aziyo Biologics had a negative return on equity of 188.15% and a negative net margin of 52.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Aziyo Biologics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Aziyo Biologics stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,333. Aziyo Biologics has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of -0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.02.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Aziyo Biologics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aziyo Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aziyo Biologics stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Aziyo Biologics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AZYO Get Rating ) by 73.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.28% of Aziyo Biologics worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aziyo Biologics (Get Rating)

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.

