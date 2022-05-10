Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.44

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.44 and last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 4391 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.

AZRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

The stock has a market cap of $628.81 million, a PE ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.76.

Azure Power Global ( NYSE:AZRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $60.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.70 million. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. Analysts anticipate that Azure Power Global Limited will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZRE. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 36.2% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,056,153 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,516,000 after acquiring an additional 546,537 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,022,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 26.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,115,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after acquiring an additional 234,393 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 135.6% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 253,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 146,074 shares during the period. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP grew its stake in Azure Power Global by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 287,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after buying an additional 137,827 shares in the last quarter.

About Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE)

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

