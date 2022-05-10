AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $44.03

Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.03 and last traded at $44.04, with a volume of 639 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.83.

AZZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.93 and a 200 day moving average of $50.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. AZZ had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. AZZ’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in AZZ by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AZZ by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in AZZ by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in AZZ by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZZ

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

