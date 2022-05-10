B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.50

Shares of B Communications Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCOMF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63.
B Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BCOMF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on B Communications (BCOMF)
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- Follow The Money To Cigna
Receive News & Ratings for B Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.