B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Director Buys $19,983.84 in Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) Director Renee E. Labran purchased 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.98 per share, with a total value of $19,983.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,621.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of RILY traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.32. 24,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,933. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.46. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.04 and a 1-year high of $91.24.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $422.11 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.88%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 51.4% during the first quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 1,032,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,201,000 after purchasing an additional 350,551 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 6,727.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,590,000 after purchasing an additional 203,451 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 375,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,352,000 after buying an additional 194,293 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 667.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after acquiring an additional 168,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soviero Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 420,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,321,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

