B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys 639 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Blackstone from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.73.

BX stock opened at $96.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.29 and its 200 day moving average is $125.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $83.75 and a one year high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 23.77%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 71.93%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,510,044 shares of company stock worth $11,184,929 and have sold 1,090,152 shares worth $66,040,454. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

