B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,834 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,801.8% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,806,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626,627 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 390.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,395,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,130,000 after buying an additional 1,907,287 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,715,000 after buying an additional 881,453 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,885,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,906,000 after buying an additional 753,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,029,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,147,000 after purchasing an additional 652,535 shares during the period.

DGRO stock opened at $49.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.47 and a 200-day moving average of $53.39. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $48.93 and a one year high of $56.42.

