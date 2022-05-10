B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 23,139.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,168,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,199,000 after purchasing an additional 13,112,145 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after buying an additional 8,528 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,045,000.

SMH opened at $220.89 on Tuesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $219.90 and a 1 year high of $318.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.06.

