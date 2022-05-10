Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 18,795 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 498,187 shares.The stock last traded at $5.89 and had previously closed at $7.09.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BW. StockNews.com began coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The stock has a market cap of $465.16 million, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 2.49.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 93.07% and a net margin of 4.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 20,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $156,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 32,500 shares of company stock worth $253,375. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 81,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 28.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 7.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 24,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 710,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

