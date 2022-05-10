Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Shares Gap Down to $32.56

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.56, but opened at $31.80. Bank of Marin Bancorp shares last traded at $31.80, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on BMRC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.70. The stock has a market cap of $520.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.76.

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 9.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 774,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,230,000 after purchasing an additional 224,841 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 657,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,804,000 after purchasing an additional 207,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,109,000 after purchasing an additional 182,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,226,000 after purchasing an additional 160,585 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $4,807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

