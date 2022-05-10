Barratt Developments’ (BDEV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 862 ($10.63) target price on the real estate development company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 870 ($10.73) to GBX 710 ($8.75) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 810 ($9.99) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.37) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.12) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barratt Developments currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 763.67 ($9.42).

Shares of BDEV stock opened at GBX 459.10 ($5.66) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 523.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 620.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of GBX 457.60 ($5.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 790.87 ($9.75). The firm has a market cap of £4.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 11.20 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.46%.

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 641 ($7.90) per share, with a total value of £1,974.28 ($2,434.08).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

