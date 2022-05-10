Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.86-$7.86 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.64 billion-$51.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.59 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAYRY traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $16.42. The stock had a trading volume of 988,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,911. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $64.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3693 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.26%. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.69%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAYRY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €77.00 ($81.05) to €83.00 ($87.37) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($89.47) to €90.00 ($94.74) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.20.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

