Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €87.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($91.58) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BMW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($105.26) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($103.16) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($94.74) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America set a €85.00 ($89.47) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($126.32) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €104.00 ($109.47).

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €77.62 ($81.71) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €77.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €86.47. The company has a market cap of $46.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.21. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €67.58 ($71.14) and a fifty-two week high of €100.42 ($105.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

