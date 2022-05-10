Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Price Target Cut to €130.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €135.00 ($142.11) to €130.00 ($136.84) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €111.00 ($116.84) to €107.00 ($112.63) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.50.

OTCMKTS BMWYY opened at $27.50 on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $24.97 and a 1 year high of $39.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

