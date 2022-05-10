Beacon (BECN) Market Cap Achieves $538,062.48

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. Beacon has a total market cap of $538,062.48 and approximately $13,400.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000974 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00053914 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00013609 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000288 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000198 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

