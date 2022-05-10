Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $554.43.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BZLYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Beazley from GBX 650 ($8.01) to GBX 670 ($8.26) in a research note on Monday. HSBC downgraded Beazley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Beazley from €585.00 ($615.79) to €500.00 ($526.32) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Beazley from GBX 531 ($6.55) to GBX 541 ($6.67) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Get Beazley alerts:

OTCMKTS:BZLYF opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. Beazley has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $6.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.71.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.