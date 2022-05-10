Beazley’s (BEZ) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 541 ($6.67) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BEZ. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.52) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Beazley from GBX 650 ($8.01) to GBX 670 ($8.26) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.40) price objective on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beazley currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 504.60 ($6.22).

Get Beazley alerts:

Shares of LON BEZ opened at GBX 441.80 ($5.45) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 413.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 434.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Beazley has a 1-year low of GBX 291.50 ($3.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 516.20 ($6.36). The company has a market cap of £2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of GBX 12.90 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Beazley’s previous dividend of $8.20.

In other Beazley news, insider Sally Lake sold 4,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 414 ($5.10), for a total transaction of £20,041.74 ($24,709.33). Also, insider Adrian Cox sold 6,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($5.95), for a total value of £31,911.81 ($39,343.87). Insiders have sold a total of 14,862 shares of company stock worth $6,854,559 in the last 90 days.

About Beazley (Get Rating)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.