Bellevue Group AG Acquires 1,600 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.13% of Zai Lab worth $7,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZLAB. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 241.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

NASDAQ:ZLAB traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.74. 19,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,322. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $181.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.85 and a 200 day moving average of $57.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.20.

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($0.58). Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 49.88% and a negative net margin of 488.16%. The company had revenue of $44.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.78 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZLAB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Zai Lab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.