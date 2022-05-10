Bellevue Group AG Buys 20,507 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 117.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,507 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.06% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $5,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BHVN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.27.

Shares of NYSE BHVN traded up $57.24 on Tuesday, reaching $140.38. 826,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,667. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $65.24 and a 12 month high of $151.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.93. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $190.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.62) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 441.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

