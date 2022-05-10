Bellevue Group AG Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.07. The stock had a trading volume of 22,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,244. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.05. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $125.77 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.41.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DGX. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.92.

About Quest Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.