Bellevue Group AG Lowers Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Bellevue Group AG cut its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in ResMed were worth $22,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ResMed in the third quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,971,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.07, for a total value of $1,904,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,614 shares of company stock worth $10,314,879. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.11.

NYSE:RMD traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,399. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.83 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.34 and its 200-day moving average is $245.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

About ResMed (Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.