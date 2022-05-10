Bellevue Group AG Reduces Stock Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Bellevue Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Novavax were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 139.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,550,000 after purchasing an additional 860,867 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,873,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Novavax by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 184,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,304,000 after buying an additional 117,238 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Novavax by 177.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 137,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,532,000 after acquiring an additional 88,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,107,000 after acquiring an additional 74,187 shares during the last quarter. 43.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVAX traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.90. 388,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,065,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.59. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.13 and a 12 month high of $277.80.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.13). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 368.20% and a negative net margin of 152.12%. The business had revenue of $703.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post 22.88 EPS for the current year.

NVAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Novavax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.14.

In related news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $919,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

