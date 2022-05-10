Bellevue Group AG Sells 35,650 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Bellevue Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 35,650 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LH traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $240.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,703. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.75. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $232.01 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th.

LH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.88.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 207 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $56,713.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $652,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,384 shares of company stock worth $931,020 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

