Bellevue Group AG Sells 46,282 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Bellevue Group AG reduced its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 293,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,282 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.29% of Guardant Health worth $29,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after buying an additional 102,483 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,739,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.83.

Shares of NASDAQ GH traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.70. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $133.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.93.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.21). The business had revenue of $96.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.71 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 58.70% and a negative net margin of 107.20%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $289,823.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

