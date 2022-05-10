Bellevue Group AG Sells 526 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Bellevue Group AG trimmed its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 2,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Aspen Technology by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on AZPN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.57.

Shares of AZPN traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.86. 9,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.53. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.29 and a 12 month high of $170.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 39.22%. The company had revenue of $187.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aspen Technology (Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.