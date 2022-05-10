Bellevue Group AG Sells 97,000 Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Bellevue Group AG reduced its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,164,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,000 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned 5.79% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $25,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRSN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 98.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,145,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after buying an additional 568,414 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 761.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 618,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 546,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 429.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 667,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 541,712 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1,838.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 384,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 364,891 shares during the period. Finally, Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 7.3% in the third quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,299,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,542,000 after purchasing an additional 293,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

MRSN traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $3.29. 67,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,872. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $15.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.53.

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.28). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 386,500.03% and a negative return on equity of 101.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 598,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $2,499,999.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,120,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,762,084.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mersana Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.