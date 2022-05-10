Bellevue Group AG Takes Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter valued at $558,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 600.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the period.

NYSE:ASR traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $204.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,253. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $165.48 and a 52 week high of $230.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.93.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $327.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.02 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 33.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

ASR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bradesco Corretora lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.20.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

