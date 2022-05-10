BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Shares Up 8.2%

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) traded up 8.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.99 and last traded at $6.99. 6,759 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 976,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.
A number of brokerages have commented on BLU. Zacks Investment Research cut BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.35.
The company has a market cap of $723.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.91.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLU. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 10.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 35,900.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BELLUS Health by 66.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU)
BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.
Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.