BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Shares Up 8.2%

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) traded up 8.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.99 and last traded at $6.99. 6,759 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 976,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLU. Zacks Investment Research cut BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

The company has a market cap of $723.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.91.

BELLUS Health ( NASDAQ:BLU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 445,149.94% and a negative return on equity of 44.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLU. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 10.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 35,900.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BELLUS Health by 66.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

