Berenberg Bank Cuts Victrex (LON:VCT) Price Target to GBX 2,000

Victrex (LON:VCT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,200 ($27.12) to GBX 2,000 ($24.66) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,330 ($28.73) price target on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Victrex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,601.11 ($32.07).

Get Victrex alerts:

Shares of VCT opened at GBX 1,710 ($21.08) on Monday. Victrex has a 52 week low of GBX 1,635 ($20.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,720 ($33.53). The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,836.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,105.95.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.42 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.71%.

In other news, insider Brendan Connolly bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,920 ($23.67) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($11,835.78). Also, insider Jakob Sigurdsson bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,893 ($23.34) per share, for a total transaction of £53,004 ($65,348.29). Insiders have acquired 3,324 shares of company stock worth $6,305,472 in the last quarter.

Victrex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.