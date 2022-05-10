Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Declares $0.46 Dividend

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 29th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.4582 per share on Thursday, June 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

Betterware de Mexico stock opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Betterware de Mexico has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $50.10. The stock has a market cap of $521.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.11.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $105.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.83 million. Betterware de Mexico had a return on equity of 99.78% and a net margin of 16.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Betterware de Mexico will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Betterware de Mexico in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Betterware de Mexico during the third quarter valued at about $335,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Betterware de Mexico by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Betterware de Mexico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

