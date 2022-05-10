Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.22). Beyond Air also posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Beyond Air.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beyond Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:XAIR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.07. 2,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,928. Beyond Air has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $16.41. The stock has a market cap of $151.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of -0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.66.

In related news, Director Robert Carey acquired 20,000 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $134,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 567,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,806,737.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 43,685 shares of company stock valued at $293,447. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 780,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Beyond Air by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 405,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 92,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 291,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 70,995 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,342,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Beyond Air by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 247,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 149,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

