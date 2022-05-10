Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Given New $25.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BIG. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Big Lots in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Big Lots from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.89.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $34.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.61. Big Lots has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $73.23. The company has a market capitalization of $977.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.12.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Big Lots will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total transaction of $34,551.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $147,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,918 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 19.5% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

