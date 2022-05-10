Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Receives $276.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $257.52.

A number of research firms have commented on BILL. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bill.com to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday.

BILL stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.24. 5,051,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,437,120. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $97.59 and a 52 week high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.96 and a beta of 2.32.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, Director Allison Mnookin sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $816,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.97, for a total transaction of $396,046.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,166 shares of company stock worth $17,223,858 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 540.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

