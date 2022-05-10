BinaryX (BNX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $53.46 Million

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 10th. One BinaryX coin can currently be purchased for $106.92 or 0.00341721 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BinaryX has traded 2% lower against the dollar. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $216.29 million and approximately $53.46 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00005532 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000840 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005142 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.79 or 0.00223058 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 53.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001470 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BinaryX (CRYPTO:BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

