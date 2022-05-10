BinaryX Hits Market Cap of $221.20 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. One BinaryX coin can now be purchased for about $109.35 or 0.00342953 BTC on popular exchanges. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $221.20 million and $112.75 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BinaryX has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005814 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001421 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005281 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 1,798% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.82 or 0.00231518 BTC.

Chip (CHIP) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

