BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) Trading Down 23.4%

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH – Get Rating) shares were down 23.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 770 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32.

BioForce Nanosciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BFNH)

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private label products with distributors and manufacturing providers. It sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, and mass merchandisers under the BioForce Eclipse brand, as well as through online and telemarketing.

