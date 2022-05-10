BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Gap Up to $10.90

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.90, but opened at $11.95. BioLife Solutions shares last traded at $12.11, with a volume of 25,375 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Oppenheimer raised BioLife Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $494.62 million, a PE ratio of -55.19 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.38.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,413 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $288,704.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,593.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,420 shares of company stock worth $2,919,249. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.