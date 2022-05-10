BitCoal Trading Down 18.4% Over Last 7 Days (COAL)

BitCoal (COAL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitCoal has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $9,875.02 and $95.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.45 or 0.00575415 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 58.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitCoal

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

