BitCore (BTX) Market Cap Tops $1.86 Million

BitCore (BTX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitCore has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. BitCore has a total market cap of $1.86 million and $93,777.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,066.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,354.31 or 0.07578322 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.29 or 0.00258451 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00017364 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.17 or 0.00740909 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00077298 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.78 or 0.00523987 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005600 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

