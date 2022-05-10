BlackHat Reaches Market Cap of $1.31 Million (BLKC)

BlackHat (BLKC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. BlackHat has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $130,618.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackHat coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000542 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BlackHat has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.30 or 0.00521772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00037737 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 46% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00102356 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,674.12 or 2.00987244 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlackHat Coin Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 8,470,571 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,715 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

BlackHat Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackHat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackHat using one of the exchanges listed above.

