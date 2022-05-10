BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Holdings Reduced by Haverford Financial Services Inc.

Haverford Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises approximately 3.9% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $17,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 0.5% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. Exane BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $905.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $880.00.

NYSE BLK traded up $4.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $610.23. 1,179,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,011. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $704.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $814.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $595.83 and a 52 week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

