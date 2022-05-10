Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.62

Shares of Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.64, with a volume of 292093 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 8.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of C$105.86 million and a PE ratio of -4.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.12.

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties located in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project that consists of 100 patented and 279 unpatented claims covering approximately 25.5 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

