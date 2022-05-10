Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.62

Shares of Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.64, with a volume of 292093 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.
The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 8.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of C$105.86 million and a PE ratio of -4.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.12.
Blackrock Silver Company Profile (CVE:BRC)
Further Reading
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.