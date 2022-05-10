Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.02 Million

Brokerages expect Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) to post $19.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.76 million and the lowest is $18.28 million. Blade Air Mobility reported sales of $9.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $176.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Blade Air Mobility.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $24.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 54.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blade Air Mobility has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

NASDAQ:BLDE traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $6.19. The stock had a trading volume of 43,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,976. The company has a market capitalization of $438.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of -0.16. Blade Air Mobility has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.12.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDE. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 24.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

