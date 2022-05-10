BLink Market Cap Achieves $565,145.02 (BLINK)

BLink (BLINK) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 10th. One BLink coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BLink has traded up 11% against the US dollar. BLink has a total market capitalization of $565,145.02 and approximately $917.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BLink Coin Profile

BLINK is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,347,125 coins. BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org . The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

BLink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

