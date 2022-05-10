Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Issues Earnings Results

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.54), Fidelity Earnings reports. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 18.79% and a negative return on equity of 152.48%.

Shares of NYSE APRN traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $3.42. The company had a trading volume of 31,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,965. Blue Apron has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $12.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -2.96.

In related news, CFO Randy J. Greben sold 6,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $34,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Joseph N. Sanberg purchased 357,143 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,002.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 15,105 shares of company stock valued at $79,301 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Blue Apron by 1,068.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 739,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after buying an additional 675,939 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Blue Apron by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 358,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 137,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Blue Apron by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 47,402 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Apron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Blue Apron by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 12,575 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Blue Apron from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

