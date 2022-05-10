BMO Capital Markets Cuts Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Price Target to C$38.00

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

GWLIF has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Great-West Lifeco has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.30.

OTCMKTS:GWLIF opened at $25.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day moving average is $29.65. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $32.70.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

