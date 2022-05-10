BMO Capital Markets Lowers Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target to C$24.00

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.75 to C$23.75 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$27.00 target price on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$23.50 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$24.07.

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT stock opened at C$18.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.00. Killam Apartment REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$18.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.15. The firm has a market cap of C$2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a $0.0583 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.79%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

