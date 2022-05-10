BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 99,254 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,254 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.17% of Tempur Sealy International worth $15,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. David J Yvars Group raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5,851.9% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 9,074,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921,605 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth $167,076,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,342,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,141 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 1,425,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,304,000 after purchasing an additional 507,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,611,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,198,000 after purchasing an additional 394,909 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

TPX opened at $26.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.72. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 272.95%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.78%.

TPX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.