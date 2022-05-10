BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 186,288 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 66,451 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $16,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 157.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,043,000 after buying an additional 243,775 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 40.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 164.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 24,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Owens Corning from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Owens Corning from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $91.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $79.35 and a 12-month high of $109.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Company Profile (Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.